Comox Valley RCMP. File photo

ATV crash on Mount Washington claims life of driver, passenger injured

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m Saturday, July 22

An ATV crash Saturday night (July 22) on Mount Washington in the Comox Valley claimed the life of a woman while a male occupant received minor injuries after being pinned by the vehicle.

According to media reports, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Nordic Drive and Strathcona Parkway, not far from the trailhead. The woman was in her 30s and was the driver of the ATV.

Multiple first responders attended the scene including Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue, paramedics, the Oyster River Fire Department and the Comox Valley RCMP.

The Record has reached out to the RCMP for further details and comments.


Comox Valley

