AUDIO: Central Island medical health officer talks COVID-19 precautions

Dr. Sandra Allison discusses range of topics with PQBeat podcast

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here or you can also search ‘PQBeat’ on iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Dr Sandra Allison – 12:1:20

For our latest installment, PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf talks with Dr. Sandra Allison, a medical health officer for central Vancouver Island. Click the red arrow icon, above, to have a listen. A transcript of the podcast will appear in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Port McNeill clinic says lack of Island Health’s support forced them to shutter

