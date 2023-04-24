A moose makes its way through a snowy field near Lake Louise, Alta., Nov. 23, 2012. Officials in Manitoba are reporting what they say is the province’s first case of chronic wasting disease, a nervous system disorder that affects large game animals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A moose makes its way through a snowy field near Lake Louise, Alta., Nov. 23, 2012. Officials in Manitoba are reporting what they say is the province’s first case of chronic wasting disease, a nervous system disorder that affects large game animals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Avalanche kills man who was with group in closed area of Lake Louise ski hill

Police say a 21-year-old man from Red Deer, Alta died in an out-of-bounds area of the resort

A man who was among a group that was caught in an avalanche in a closed area of a ski resort in the Rocky Mountains has died.

RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says it appears three people were in an out-of-bounds area of the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Saturday afternoon when the avalanche occurred.

Savinkoff says a 21-year-old man from Red Deer, Alta., died and his body is now with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary.

Avalanche Canada says on its website that the skier-triggered, Size 3 avalanche was reported to be 200 metres wide and 550 metres long, with a crown depth of 40 to 50 centimetres.

It says two people were caught in the slide — one was partially buried and survived, while the other who didn’t survive was fully buried.

The Lake Louise Ski Resort says in a statement that the avalanche occurred in a closed area of the resort called the West Bowl, and that none of the three people were wearing avalanche safety equipment.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” the statement from the resort said.

“This is also a serious reminder of the dangers of entering closed terrain.”

The resort said both Parks Canada and EMS were contacted and an avalanche rescue team was dispatched to the location.

According to Avalanche Canada, a Size 3 avalanche “could bury and destroy a car, damage a truck, destroy a small building, or break a few trees.”

On Friday, Avalanche Canada tweeted a warning to not be fooled by warm temperatures at lower elevations, noting there are still winter avalanche problems in the alpine.

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada releases details on B.C. avalanche that killed 3 Germans

READ MORE: B.C.’s avalanche conditions highly risky, haven’t been seen in 2 decades

Avalanche

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Cougar seen with dead deer in driveway of Greater Victoria family home
Next story
Campbell River man convicted of possession of child pornography

Just Posted

At age 99, Mary Haggard is an outgoing and active senior in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Mary Haggard shares stories from a meaningful life

Alberni Valley Bulldogs Chase Klassen, left, and Brady McIsaac dig for the puck deep in the Surrey Eagles zone late in the third period of Game 6 of the BC Hockey League Coastal Conference semifinal, Sunday, April 23, 2023. The Bulldogs won 7-1 to force Game 7. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs force Game 7 in semifinal with 7-1 win over Surrey Eagles

The Port Alberni Black Sheep and Nanaimo Hornets battle it out in the BC Rugby semi-finals on April 22, 2023. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Black Sheep headed to provincial rugby championship with win against Nanaimo

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Will Elger battles along the boards with Ross Roloson and Aaron Schwartz of the Surrey Eagles during Game 3 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference Semifinals at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 18. (Elena Rardon/Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Surrey Eagles take back the lead in second-round playoff series

Pop-up banner image