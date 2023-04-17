An avalanche hazard warning sign is shown near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Jan. 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An avalanche hazard warning sign is shown near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Jan. 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Avalanche near Invermere claims life of snowmobiler

Second snowmobiler riding with victim in Thunderwater Lake riding area caught but escapes injury

Avalanche Canada says a snowmobiler died after being caught in an avalanche in a riding area northwest of Invermere, B.C.

The avalanche safety organization says a trio of snowmobilers was riding a slope above Whirlpool Lake on Saturday when two of the riders were caught up in a slide.

Avalanche Canada says one rider managed to avoid being buried, but one was trapped under two metres of snow.

It says the other riders found and dug the buried rider out and did CPR before search and rescue arrived and transported the victim to Invermere in a helicopter.

Avalanche Canada says the trio was riding a slope in the Thunderwater Lake area when the avalanche occurred.

Avalanche Canada and alpine enthusiasts have sounded the alarm about the province’s dangerously unstable snowpack in some areas, with more than a dozen people killed in slides this season.

READ MORE: Avalanche danger remains considerable as February snow further complicates snowpack

Avalanche

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UBC student biking Bangladesh to put overlooked impacts of climate change on display
Next story
Eight years on, inquest into police-linked death of Myles Gray to begin in Burnaby

Just Posted

Cody McClary of the Port Alberni Black Sheep tries to break through a wall of Meraloma players during a BC Rugby quarterfinal game on Saturday, April 15. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Black Sheep headed to BC Rugby semifinals after win against Meraloma

Pony Gold will be performing at Char’s Landing on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Pony Gold brings west coast Americana sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The intersection at 10th Avenue and Dunbar Street. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni prioritizes funding for pair of deadly intersections

The Port Alberni Fire Department and RCMP respond to a fire at the former Somass sawmill site on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Suspicious fire started on former Somass sawmill site