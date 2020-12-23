Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)

Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

Recent snow storms has created dangerous avalanche conditions, says forecaster

A special public avalanche warning has been issued for much of backcountry in the B.C. Interior and Alberta following winter storms that recently passed through Western Canada.

Forecasters have identified a critical weak layer roughly 60 to 100 centimetres below the surface which, combined with the recent snowfall, can trigger large avalanches by people skiing, snowshoeing or snowmobiling.

The warning is in effect until Monday, Dec. 27.

“With indoor gatherings restricted by the pandemic, we recognize many of us will want to spend time outdoors in our beautiful backcountry over the holidays,” said James Floyer, forecast program supervisor for Avalanche Canada.

“People must be aware that even though the weather has settled, dangerous avalanche conditions remain throughout much of western Canada. There is a serious potential for large, human-triggered avalanches at this time.”

The warning specifically applies to the following regions:

• Kootenay-Boundary

• South Columbia

• North Columbia

• Purcells

• Cariboos

• North Rockies

• South Rockies

• Lizard Range-Flathead

• Banff National Park

• Yoho National Park

• Glacier National Park

• Waterton Lakes National Park

• Kananaskis Country

Avalanche Canada, Parks Canada, and Kananaskis Country are urging backcountry users to make conservative terrain choices and stick to low-angle or densely forested sloped when recreating in avalanche-prone areas. Forecasters warn users to look out for terrain traps like cliffs, rocks, gullies and creek beds, and to approach steep slopes with extra caution.

READ: Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

“We know sunny weather can give people a false sense of security when they venture into the backcountry,” said Floyer. “This is not the time to let your guard down. Steep open slopes will look tempting but are best left alone for now.”

Anyone planning to head out in the backcountry should check the regional forecast with Avalanche Canada, and carry a transceiver, probe and shovel.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Chipewean Boy by Robert Aller. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre closed for winter break

Art studio will re-open in February with new exhibit

Debra and Jack Cook, left, fill a buggy with items Jeff Cook takes out of his vehicle in front of Port Alberni’s Salvation army on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The Cook family donated more than $7,100 to various charitable organizations as part of an annual family tradition. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Cook family of Port Alberni raises $7K to help community

The Cook family of Port Alberni raises funds every year for the Alberni Athletic Hall

Riley and Samuel, Jennifer Carroll’s sons, help deliver popcorn to a medical department that was involved in a transplant in a previous year. Operation Popcorn is BC Transplant’s way of saying thank you to medical staff for their role in ilfesaving transplants. (FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER CARROLL)
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Jennifer Carroll of Port Alberni has a special reason to reflect on the spirit of giving

Dr. Bonnie Henry and long-term care workers were the first Islanders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Island Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff received the vaccine Tuesday

The Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department collected donations from the community during their third annual Community Drive. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Beaver Creek firefighters collect thousands with annual food drive

Volunteer department took its annual Christmas show on the road for 2020

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
First Nations elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

Two of the three domes available for an outdoor dining experience during winter months at the Beach Club Resort. Each dome can seat a maximum of six patrons from the same “social bubble” and includes the use of a heater and dehumidifier. (submitted photo)
There’s no place like dome: Parksville restaurant offers unique dining experience

COVID-19 restrictions see Beach Club Resort get creative

Pictured is the remnants of a parachute from a marine distress flare that exploded close to the ground on the evening of Dec. 12 and was found in a lower branch of a garry oak tree next to a home in Maple Bay. (Submitted photo)
Neighbours horrified as dangerous marine flares shot off near homes in Maple Bay

Illegal to use distress flares except in emergencies

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for Heath Handy, who is accused of assaulting a women this past spring. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo man wanted following an alleged hours-long physical assault

Nanaimo RCMP issue press release asking for information on the whereabouts of Heath Handy

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

Recent snow storms has created dangerous avalanche conditions, says forecaster

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)
Astrophotographer captures out-of-this-world shot from the Okanagan

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the rare celestial event

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

Barry Hornby, city bylaws officer, middle, is presented with an award for bravery by Jake Rudolph, Nanaimo chief administrative officer, left, and Mayor Leonard Krog at a city council meeting Monday. Hornby was recognized for his response after a fire broke out in a homeless encampment on Wesley Street earlier this month. (Photo courtesy City of Nanaimo)
Nanaimo hero rushed into harm’s way as shelters burned and cannisters exploded

Barry Hornby recognized for actions in Dec. 3 fire at downtown homeless camp

Most Read