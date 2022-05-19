If you are a producer and want your flock safe, follow the guidelines to avoid Avian Influenza or bird flu. (Angie Mindus/Black Press file)

Avian flu detected in birds at commercial farm in Fraser Valley

This is the first case in the Fraser Valley as H5N1 virus spreads across province

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed that a commercial poultry farm in Abbotsford has tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus, which is the first case on a farm in the Fraser Valley.

The infected premises has been placed under quarantine by the CFIA, and B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food says they have notified producers within a 10-kilometre radius about the positive test results.

Avian influenza is a federally regulated disease and the CFIA leads the investigation and response with provincial support for testing, mapping, surveillance and disposal.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food says they continue to work closely with the CFIA and B.C. poultry producers to ensure enhanced prevention and preparedness measures are in place to protect poultry flocks.

The first confirmation of H5N1 in B.C. poultry was at a commercial producer in the Regional District of North Okanagan in mid-April. A general order requiring commercial poultry producers with 100 or more birds to keep birds indoors has been extended until June 13, 2022, and a general order requiring bird owners to not take their birds to co-mingling events has been extended until June 19, 2022.

Seven small or backyard flocks have contracted the virus in Kelowna, Richmond, Armstrong and the central Kootenays. Wild birds have also tested positive for H5 strains of avian influenza in or near 100 Mile House, Bowen Island, Chilliwack, Kelowna, Metro Vancouver, Vanderhoof and Williams Lake. The Wild Bird Mortality Investigation Program toll-free hotline, 1 866 431-2473, accepts reports of dead wild birds from the public.

