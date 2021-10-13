Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 2021. (Hansard TV)

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 2021. (Hansard TV)

B.C. adding addiction treatment, transition services, minister says

Women’s residential care in Interior, day programs in North

Emphasizing that more people in B.C. are dying from street drug overdoses than from COVID-19, the B.C. government is detailing the treatment and recovery care being added from a three-year, $132 million budget commitment made this spring.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson said Wednesday that all areas of the province will see expanded services, with 195 new adult substance-use treatment beds in addition to the 100 adult and 123 youth beds that exist today.

Services include a new sobering and assessment centre in Prince George, new outpatient withdrawal management services throughout the B.C. Interior, and new regional residential treatment beds to support women in the Island Health and Interior Health region.

RELATED: B.C. paramedics see record number of overdose calls

RELATED: B.C. needs to do more about overdoses, coroner says

Dr. Patricia Daly, chief medical health officer at Vancouver Coastal Health, said the COVID-19 pandemic has led more people to abuse alcohol and other drugs. More people are dying from overdoses than from coronavirus, and their average age is 41.

“This is an emergency that’s killing people in the prime of their lives,” Daly said, adding that the goal is to deliver “compassionate and respectful care” to as many people as can be reached.

Malcolmson said details are being worked out with health authorities, but the service expansion will include:

• 20 new youth beds at the Traverse treatment centre in Chilliwack

• extension of Indigenous-led alcohol treatment and recovery in Port Hardy

• new vocational and occupational therapists for Fraser Health’s adult day, evening and weekend employment services

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Addictions treatmentBC legislature

Previous story
Tech flaw halts Vancouver Island semi-closed fish farm trial
Next story
Driver blames ‘Jesus sign’ after Highway 3 collision

Just Posted

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham, left, and Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA) chair Shelley Chrest cut the ribbon at the grand opening for Dock+, the food hub at the former Port Fish plant by Tyee Landing, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the AV News)
The Dock+ food hub fuels appetites and innovation in Port Alberni

Port Alberni city hall. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
EDITORIAL: Residents have a say in City of Port Alberni’s vision

Students from Tim Crosby’s Environmental Sciences class plant trees and shrubs in the Somass Estuary on Oct. 5, 2021 under the guidance of volunteers from the Alberni Valley Nature Club. (PHOTO COURTESY SANDY MCRUER)
Alberni Valley Nature Club, ADSS students plant hope with wetland project

Devynn Holst won first prize at the Alberni District Fall Fair for her quilt. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Curiosity for quilting pays off for Port Alberni student in the form of a blue ribbon