B.C. announces long-awaited new payment model for family doctors to launch in 2023

In this file photo, Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, on March 10, 2022. On Oct. 31, he announced a new payment model for family doctors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. announced a new payment system for family doctors Monday (Oct. 31), which promises to compensate them based on total time spent rather than by patient visit.

The much-awaited new model will offer an alternative to the fee-for-service system, which family doctors have long pegged as one of the primary causes of the province’s doctor shortage.

Under the fee-for-service system, doctors are paid around $30 per visit regardless of its complexity or length and regardless of how much time they spend on patients outside their actual appointments. Family physicians say the model has left them underpaid and burned out.

In 2021/22, the average full-time family physician made $250,000, according to the Ministry of Health. However, an estimated 30 to 35 per cent of that, or $80,000 to $88,000, went to overhead costs, leaving doctors with a salary far lower than their health-care equivalents in hospitals.

A significant pay increase

The new payment model looks to correct that with a 54 per cent increase in salary, and a system that compensates doctors for visits, hours, and volume and complexity of patients.

Beginning on Feb. 1, 2023, full-time family physicians who opt in to the new model will make $385,000 per year. This, the Ministry of Health says, is based on a doctor working 1,680 hours, holding a roster of 1,250 patients with average complexity and completing 5,000 visits a year.

Broken down, family physicians will make $25 per visit and $130 per hour. They’ll make a starting amount of $41,600 per year based on the number of patients they see and the complexity of the patients’ needs.

Doctors will also have the option to work more or less as desired, with a minumum of one day a week. There will be no maximum on the number of patients a doctor can take on or how many hours they can put in, but Health Minister Adrian Dix said they will likely set a daily visit maximum as a quality-control measure.

