Plastic straws are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. on Monday, June 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

B.C. approves plastic bylaws in 5 communities, aims for provincial plan

The new provincial regulation will take between six to eight months to develop

British Columbia has approved bylaws banning single-use plastics in five communities as it drafts a regulation allowing other local governments to create their own policies without the need for provincial approval.

Environment Minister George Heyman said Victoria, Richmond, Saanich, Tofino and Ucluelet have taken action to prevent waste such as shopping bags, straws and Styrofoam take-out containers from ending up in the ocean and landfills.

The local governments will decide when the newly approved bylaws go into effect, Heyman said Saturday.

“Every local government knows what’s needed and what will work in their community and they should be able to make decisions within certain consistent criteria that the government will lay out.”

Mayor Malcolm Brodie of Richmond said the city will work with businesses to determine when the bylaw will go into effect because many with a large stockpile of plastic products could face an extra financial burden during COVID-19.

The new provincial regulation will take between six to eight months to develop but other municipalities could still work on their own bylaws in the meantime, Heyman said.

“We will first help them and advise them on the construction of their bylaws and we will approve them expeditiously,” he said.

Victoria implemented its own ban on plastic bags in July 2018 but it was struck down a year later after a legal challenge by the Canadian Plastic Bag Association.

In January, the Supreme Court of Canada decided it would not reconsider a lower-court ruling that stopped the city from regulating single-use plastic bags.

Heyman said he doesn’t expect any legal challenges because the province is working toward giving municipalities the power to create and implement their own bylaws, which would need to allow for some single-use products.

The government will also begin developing a legal framework for a provincial ban on single-use plastics in partnership with local and federal governments, he said.

As of January 2023, B.C. will expand the number of products that can be recycled through recycling programs to include items like plastic cutlery, stir sticks and sandwich bags.

The province is also exploring ways to add other material to its recycling programs, especially in the northern and Interior regions of the province, including mattresses, propane canisters, electric-vehicle batteries and fishing gear, Heyman said.

A standardized 10-cent deposit will be implemented on beverage containers at Return-It depots and milk and milk alternative containers will be recyclable there as of February 2022, the environment minister said.

The return system will be modernized to allow for refunds to be processed electronically, he said, adding many of the changes have come from public consultations involving 35,000 B.C. residents.

— By Camille Bains in Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Plastic waste

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Grizzly bear will not be relocated after hiker 36, bit in ‘defensive attack’ near Pemberton
Next story
Aline Chretien, wife of former PM, dead at 84

Just Posted

Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Western Forest Products strike deal for TFL 44

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District give nod to forestry deal

Port Alberni’s cannabis discussion continues virtually

City will host a public hearing via Zoom on Monday, Sept. 14

Embankment catches fire beside Dry Creek in Port Alberni

Fire danger rating ‘extreme’ in Alberni Valley, says PAFD fire chief

$30M plan announced to make Bamfield Road safer

Gov’t announcement comes as first anniversary of UVic student deaths approaches

Alberni’s aquatic centre remains closed as city ponders pool’s future

Council will discuss operating model for pool at Sept. 14, 2020 meeting

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

B.C. approves plastic bylaws in 5 communities, aims for provincial plan

The new provincial regulation will take between six to eight months to develop

UPDATE: Grizzly bear will not be relocated after hiker 36, bit in ‘defensive attack’ near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors

Vancouver Island Lotto 6/49 ticket worth big bucks

Someone smiling after Saturday, Sept. 12 draw

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Green leadership hopeful brings message to Comox Valley

David Merner says he can win his seat and bring party together

Most Read