B.C. arena named finalist in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Planet Ice is one of the four finalists competing for the $250,000 grand prize

Planet Ice in Maple Ridge is the only B.C. arena to be a finalist in this year’s Kraft Hockeyville contest. (The News file)

After weeks of campaigning for community support, the hard work of the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association (RMMHA) and the citizens of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows has finally paid of, with Planet Ice being named one of the four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge arena in the running for Kraft Hockeyville contest

Out of the countless arenas that entered into this year’s contest, Kraft Heinz and the NHL selected Maple Ridge’s arena as one of the top entries deserving of the $250,000 grand prize.

Adam Butler, president of Kraft Heinz Canada, explained that making this decision wasn’t simple.

“We received thousands of entries from deserving communities and narrowing it to four finalists was certainly a challenge,” said Butler.

“This year’s top four finalists truly embody the heart and soul of hockey and now it’s up to Canada to vote for the winning community.”

VIDEO: NHL players come out in support of Maple Ridge arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Here are the four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest:

• Maple Ridge Planet Ice (Maple Ridge, B.C.)

• Maurice Chaput Arena (Ste. Anne, MB)

• West Lorne Arena (West Lorne, ON)

• Centre Sportif Bellechasse-Dorchester (Saint-Anselme, QC)

The next phase of the contest will involve the public voting on which arena they want to see win. Public voting will open on March 31 at 6 a.m. PST and will then close on April 1 at 2 p.m. PST.

Voting can be done by visiting https://www.krafthockeyville.ca/.

contesthockeyMaple Ridge