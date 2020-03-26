FILE – Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth at a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

The province is banning the resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said it would put an end to the “shameful black market for medical supplies” that has materialized as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

“People engaging in that behaviour can expect to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said at the Thursday press conference.

Those orders, which include a ban on gatherings of 50 or more, will now be enforced by municipal bylaw officers, Farnworth said.

People found breaking those rules could face fines of more than $25,000 or jail time.

All bylaws that restrict the time goods can be delivered has been suspended and quantity of certain items that can be bought is being restricted. B.C., like many other regions, has seen a rush on grocery stores as people sought to stock up for the pandemic. A provincial spokesperson confirmed that specific shopping hours brought in by various grocery stores, such as for seniors and health care workers, are not affected by this.

The province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit, to ensure essential goods and services are not disrupted.

“These are unprecedented measures for unprecedented times,” Farnworth said.

Premier John Horgan reiterated the provincial health orders from Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“This is not a drill, it’s a pandemic,” he said.

“There needs to be a province-wide coordinated approach… and that is listening to, and implementing, the orders of our provincial health officers,” he said.

“Practice physical distancing – do not leave home if you’re sick.”

Municipal states of emergency, enacted by several cities such as New Westminster, are suspended. Only Vancouver’s will continue, as they have a different set of rules based under their charter. States of emergency issued by First Nations governments will also continue, a provincial spokesperson confirmed.

Horgan said the province was taking that measure to stop the “patchwork” of rules across B.C.

A “uniform approach,” Horgan said, is needed at this point to reduce panic and inspire confidence that the system is working.

British Columbia’s move comes after other states have taken stringent measures, including Quebec and Ontario which have ordered all non-essential businesses to close.

READ MORE: B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

READ MORE: $1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada COVID-19 11 a.m. update: $192 million for vaccine development

Just Posted

VALLEY SENIORS: Eighty years of Alberni Valley memories

Pat Rogers celebrates 80 years of living in the Alberni Valley

Tsunami waves, earthquakes and COVID-19: What if the worst ‘worst’ case scenario hits the Coast?

“All the basic principles still apply here, in terms of community response.”

COVID-19: Tseshaht First Nation declares state of emergency

State of emergency will remain in effect until at least June 30

Port Alberni teen singer Lauren Spencer-Smith releases new EP

Spencer-Smith is currently a contestant on reality TV show ‘American Idol’

Port Alberni Black Sheep coach earns B.C. Rugby award

Jas Purewal named Jack Patterson Memorial Trophy recipient

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Number of hospitalizations in B.C. remain low as thousands of beds freed up

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Famed Victoria wolf Takaya shot and killed on south coast of Vancouver Island

Wildlife photographer says death is a ‘tragic end’ for an exceptional wolf

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

Most Read