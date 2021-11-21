A sign noting a limit of 30 litres of gas for non-essential vehicles is shown at a gas station in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sign noting a limit of 30 litres of gas for non-essential vehicles is shown at a gas station in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. border town residents can go to U.S. for essential supplies, return without PCR test

Essential reasons include necessary gas, food, not vacations, minister says

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Sunday (Nov. 21) that British Columbians from border communities can go to the U.S. for essential reasons and return without a PCR test.

Blair said that essential reasons include gas and food, due to gas rationing implemented by the B.C. government. Some gas stations have seen lineups around the block while others have run out, leading the province to implement a limit of 30 litres per visit.

Some highways in B.C., such as the Coquihalla and Hwy. 8, remain shut due to landslides and washouts while others such as sections of Hwy. 1, 3, 7 and 99 remain open to essential traffic only.

Blair said that the Canada Border Services Agency has been working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection but that British Columbians going down south for essential reasons will still require a passport or other travel documents.

He said that visiting family, checking on U.S. properties or a vacation are not essential reasons.

READ MORE: Travellers stuck from returning home can cross U.S. border without PCR COVID test

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
‘Particularly dark’: Kamloops, B.C. pastor urges parishioners to help those in need

Just Posted

This photo, taken in the 1940s, shows Ralph Rosseau hiking in the snow near Port Alberni. Rosseau was a dedicated teacher and outdoorsman who was killed when a snow bridge collapsed while he was hiking near Mount Septimus. Rosseau Chalet on Mount Arrowsmith and Mount Rosseau are named after him. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN13777 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Ralph Rosseau was a Port Alberni teacher and outdoorsman

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways

Cars on Beaver Creek Road wait to turn left onto River Road on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The intersection has been contentious for years as residents have asked for a light or roundabout to improve traffic flow. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni identifies 15 worst intersections

Ground search and rescue volunteers from Parksville/ Qualicum and Port Alberni teamed up with Sunwest Helicopters and others to help evacuate people stuck at a trailer park when Martindale Road flooded on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (ARROWSMITH SEARCH AND RESCUE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Rescue Squad helps evacuate people caught in Parksville flood