B.C. breweries win big at 2018 World Beer Cup

8 different breweries take home awards from the world-wide competition in Nashville, TN

A number of British Columbia breweries took home awards from the 2018 World Beer Cup, a global beer competition that evaluates beers from around the world and recognizes the most outstanding brewers and their beers.

Home to a craft beer revolution for more than a decade, B.C. held its own last week in Nashville, TN competing against more than 8,000 beers submitted from over 60 countries. In total, eight breweries from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island won awards:

  • Powell Brewery (Vancouver) – Gold, Old Jalopy Pale Ale
  • Ravens Brewing Co (Abbotsford) – Gold, Corvus Lingonberry Lime Gose
  • Riot Brewing Co (Chemainus) – Gold, Working Class Hero Dark Mild
  • Riot Brewing Co (Chemainus) -Bronze, Breakfast of Champions Coffee Lager
  • 33 Acres Brewing Co (Vancouver) – Silver, 33 Acres of Euphoria
  • Four Winds Brewing Co (Delta) – Silver, Juxtapose
  • Coal Harbour Brewing Co (Vancouver) – Silver, Smoke and Mirrors Imperial Smoked Ale
  • Steamworks Brewing Co (Vancouver) – Silver, Scarlet
  • Whistler Brewing Co (Whistler) – Bronze, Black Tusk Ale

Chemainus’ Riot Brewing Co. was the only B.C. beer to claim multiple awards, winning gold in the English Style Dark Mild Ale beer category for its Working Class Hero Dark Mild, a beer brewed with chocolate and crystal malts that showcases roasted notes of chocolate and coffee.

Riot also received a bronze award in the Coffee Beer style category for its Breakfast of Champions Coffee Lager.

The World Beer Cup is widely regarded as the Olympics of Beer and winners were selected by an international panel of 295 beer judges from 33 countries.

– With files from Don Bodger


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

Just Posted

Huu-ay-aht First Nations closer to ‘clean energy’ goal

Sarita River awaits government review of independent power projects

Port Alberni RCMP kept busy with impaired drivers

At least four instances of drinking and driving took place over the weekend

Young musicians invited to perform at Port Alberni’s Youth Battle of the Bands

The Battle, in its fourth year, takes place at the Rainbow Room on May 26

National surf champs crowned at Wickaninnish Beach

Division winners earn spot on Team Canada

Pot Luck Ceramics launches new way of giving

Come by Port Alberni store on May 5, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

B.C. breweries win big at 2018 World Beer Cup

8 different breweries take home awards from the world-wide competition in Nashville, TN

B.C. man shot dead in front of his wife on their wedding day in 2011

Manbir Kajla, 30, was gunned down after fender-bender crash in Surrey. A murder charge has been laid

Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

The horse escaped significant injury at the rain soaked Kentucky Derby

B.C. setting new greenhouse gas reduction targets

2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030

B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood

Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year

Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

The giant panda cubs were in a playful mood on Monday showing off for a crowd

Victoria venue hires Consent Captain

Consent Captain Tanille leads the charge in ‘confronting rape culture in the nightlife scene’

Assault charge laid against B.C. RCMP officer

BC Prosecution Service approved assault charge against Const. Geory Penner

Most Read