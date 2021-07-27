Esquimalt, Nanaimo, Richmond, Rossland, Saanich, Surrey, Tofino, Ucluelet and Victoria all have plastic bag bans. (Pixabay.com)

Esquimalt, Nanaimo, Richmond, Rossland, Saanich, Surrey, Tofino, Ucluelet and Victoria all have plastic bag bans. (Pixabay.com)

B.C. cities will no longer need provincial approval to launch single-use plastic ban

More than 20 municipalities in B.C. are developing bylaws banning single-use plastics

The province has made it easier for B.C. communities to implement bans on plastic bags and other single-use plastics.

In a statement Tuesday (July 27), Environment Minister George Heyman announced local governments will no longer have to get provincial approval to implement a ban, after amendments to regulations under the Community Charter.

More than 20 municipalities in B.C. are developing bylaws banning single-use plastics, according to the ministry. Under the previous regulation, bylaws were approved for Esquimalt, Nanaimo, Richmond, Rossland, Saanich, Surrey, Tofino, Ucluelet and Victoria.

Since last year, more than 127 tonnes of plastic have been removed from B.C.’s coastline. It is estimated that in 2019, more than 340,000 tonnes of plastic items and packaging were disposed of across the province – or roughly 65 kilograms of plastic waste landfilled per person in one year.

Ocean Wise director of plastics, Laura Hardman, said the change will support the systemic change needed to stop plastic pollution, which she called “a threat to our health, the economy and marine life – from zooplankton to beluga whales.”

This change is one part of the province’s CleanBC plan on plastics. The Horgan government is also expanding the number of products to be recycled through residential recycling programs by adding milk and milk-alternative containers to the deposit-refund system, effective February 2022, and more single-use items to the packaging part of recycling programs, effective January 2023.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Climate changePlastic Bag BanProvincial GovernmentRecycling

Previous story
Kelowna cop who sexually harassed women involved in his cases avoids jail time
Next story
Island RCMP officers honoured for roles in solving high-profile cold case murders

Just Posted

Bernie the Bulldogs mascot interacts with the audience during an Alberni Valley Bulldogs game in early 2020. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Bulldogs, Bombers partner with San Group for free youth tickets

Retired RCMP Staff Sgt. Dale Djos was in Port Alberni on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to receive a Commanding Officer’s Commendation, presented by Port Alberni RCMP Inspector Eric Rochette, left. Retired journalist Shayne Morrow, right, wrote a book titled The Bulldog and the Helix about Djos’s efforts to solve a pair of murders in the city. Djos was one of three people to receive similar awards. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Island RCMP officers honoured for roles in solving high-profile cold case murders

Communications professional and retired Canadian Armed Forces Major Mary Lee is running for the Conservative Party candidate in Courtenay-Alberni. Photo supplied
Conservatives announce Courtenay-Alberni candidate

John Edmondson from Bread of Life Society in Port Alberni stands across from the Beaufort Hotel building. The Bread of Life and Lookout Society are partnering to buy the building and turn it into a full-service facility for people who are hard to house. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Bread of Life partners with Vancouver society to buy Beaufort Hotel