Chinese medical staff wave farewell to a World Health Organization team during their visit to Hubei Province Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan in central China on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The WHO team visited the hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts’ long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Chinese medical staff wave farewell to a World Health Organization team during their visit to Hubei Province Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan in central China on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The WHO team visited the hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts’ long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

Global problems affect Canada’s vaccination effort

The B.C. health ministry has completed its immunization program for long-term care homes, with the dwindling stocks of vaccine offered to all residents and staff.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday there was a “very high uptake” for the vaccinations across the province, and detailed data will be available next week. In some sites there was 100 per cent vaccination, and others where there had been outbreaks, recently infected people may not have eligible for the vaccine.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the senior home clinics have delivered vaccine to 26,584 residents.

Supplies of Pfizer vaccine are diminished through February as the manufacturer retools its factory in Belgium, and Henry said the latest shortfall is 6,000 doses less of Moderna vaccine than expected. The Canadian government has been assured B.C. that the shortage of both will be made up by the end of March, Henry said.

“What happens in a remote community in China affects us here,” Henry said. “What happens in a factory in Belgium affects us.”

RELATED: B.C. sees 514 new cases, five deaths on Friday

RELATED: Non-essential fliers to pay for tests, quarantine

The vaccine protection is showing up in the improved situation in the health care system, with active long-term care outbreaks reduced from 42 to 23 in recent weeks, and assisted living outbreaks down from seven to two. Dix said two of the most difficult outbreaks, at Morgan Place Care Facility in South Surrey and Little Mountain Place in Vancouver, have been declared over.

A new outbreak at Holy Family Long-term Care in Vancouver has been contained to one case. Outbreaks at acute-care areas of Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and St. Paul’s in Vancouver are ongoing, after the first round of immunization focused on the highest-risk staff and residents in the health care system.

“The first dose vaccination is one step, and we have a long way to go,” Dix said.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. announces 514 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
Next story
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

Just Posted

The proposed trail that will link Roger Creek Park to the Scott Kenny Trail. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
City applies to connect Rogers Creek trails

The City of Port Alberni will be applying for provincial and federal… Continue reading

A photo of the excavated area at McLean Mill at the end of the rail line, taken on Dec. 16, 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni offers $10,000 for information about McLean Mill oil spill

Costs for the cleanup of the site have reached more than $1 million

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo earlier this month. (Island Health photo)
Island Health making hard choices about vaccines and ‘who gets into the lifeboat’

Vaccine delivery delays keeping chief medical health officer awake at night

Melissa Martin from the Rollin Art Centre hangs a painting by Robert Aller in preparation for the art gallery’s re-opening in February. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre seeking applications from artists

The art gallery will re-open on Feb. 2

When Janis Joseph of Port Alberni saw a social media post about another community doing a ‘heart hunt’, she thought it was a perfect activity for ‘the Community With a Heart.’ (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Tools exist to help parents stay connected with their kids through pandemic

Community advocate offers tips to help families navigate mental health around COVID-19

Chinese medical staff wave farewell to a World Health Organization team during their visit to Hubei Province Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan in central China on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The WHO team visited the hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts’ long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

Global problems affect Canada’s vaccination effort

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

RCMP chalked up two arrests just minutes after setting bait bike traps in Nanaimo. (File photo)
Bait bike stolen seven minutes after being left unattended in Nanaimo

Two suspects nabbed after Nanaimo RCMP set bait bike traps earlier this month

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

Finn Coogan, 23, was found dead on May 4, 2019, at the apartment he shared with his brother after RCMP were called for a report of a fight. (Facebook/In Loving Memory of Finn Coogan)
Duncan man found not criminally responsible in slaying of younger brother

Expert witnesses said Daniel Coogan was suffering from psychotic episode during attack

A newer model white compact car driven by man with five times the legal blood alcohol limit crashed into the front of Adam's Tarp and Tool on Jan. 9, 2021. Photo courtesy Adam's Tarp and Tool
VIDEO: Police say driver who crashed into Island business blew five times the legal limit

Criminal charges possible in Campbell River Adam’s Tarp and Tool crash

Most Read