A black bear in an apple tree. (FILE PHOTO by Roberta Milne)

B.C. Conservation Office warns of aggressive black bear in Port Alberni

Warning comes after an incident along Stamp Avenue railroad tracks

Conservation officers are warning people in Port Alberni about an aggressive bear roaming the railroad tracks around Stamp Avenue and Roger Street.

“The Conservation Officer Service received a report of an aggressive black bear in the area,” Conservation Officer Caitlin Bickford said. “There was a bear that bluff charged an individual that was walking on the trail behind the Best Western (Barclay Hotel). There was no contact, (the man) was uninjured.”

However, the bear is still at large, Bickford said.

“We recommend people either stay away from the area or venture there with caution. We recommend carrying bear spray as a means of protection.”

The railroad tracks that parallel Stamp Avenue between Redford Street and Roger Street are often used as a thoroughfare by pedestrians. “It’s not uncommon to see black bears right there.”

The tracks are overgrown and the area is rife with berry bushes. It’s not accessible to put a bear trap, she added.

For more information about bear safety, go online to wildsafebc.com.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictbearsConservationPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police say driver fled scene of fatal crash in Ladysmith in stolen vehicle

Just Posted

B.C. Conservation Office warns of aggressive black bear in Port Alberni

Warning comes after an incident along Stamp Avenue railroad tracks

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District eyes compost recycling in the city for spring 2021

Three-stream waste collection system pitched as ACRD begins to phase out organics from landfill

Bus service between Port Alberni, East Vancouver Island considered

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and City of Port Alberni to discuss service

LOOK BACK: The historic Beaufort Hotel in Port Alberni

Taking a peek at Alberni Valley history with historian Glen Mofford

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Latest total from 5,416 test results as virus testing ramps up

Police say driver fled scene of fatal crash in Ladysmith in stolen vehicle

Air ambulance and other emergency crews called to Oyster Sto-lo Road intersection

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

Most Read