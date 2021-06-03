B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks in the B.C. legislature, December 2020. (Hansard TV)

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks in the B.C. legislature, December 2020. (Hansard TV)

B.C. counsellors won’t get their own regulatory college, minister says

Professional self-discipline groups being reduced from 20 to six

B.C. has associations that require a master’s degree or more to register clinical counsellors, but there is no requirement to join them and anyone who wants to offer counselling services in the province can do so.

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau is pushing for creation of a college of counsellors, similar to self-regulating organizations that uphold standards for doctors, dentists, nurses and other health professionals. Furstenau pressed Health Minister Adrian Dix for a second day Thursday to expedite the change, citing increased demand for counselling services in the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the regulation would “open the door” for counsellors to qualify for their services to be paid for by B.C.’s Medical Services Plan.

Dix said the B.C. government is continuing the biggest-ever overhaul of self-regulating professional bodies begun in 2019, consolidating 20 colleges into six and making changes to ensure they focus on protecting patients rather than their own members. Bringing counsellors under that kind of regulation is not a matter of “ministerial fiat,” Dix told the B.C. legislature June 3.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Dix said adding another college at a time of major consolidation is not the direction of the reform, which will make it easier for professionals to join one of the six new bodies. There are other professions, including respiratory therapists, who are also waiting for inclusion.

“The challenge with counsellors has always been the diversity of those who call themselves counsellors,” Dix said. “That’s why we’ve made this extraordinary effort to bring the highest-quality changes, unanimously supported by all parties in the house.”

RELATED: B.C. dental profession needs better regulation, expert says

RELATED: B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

The consolidation plan was released in the summer of 2020, after an investigation into the College of Dental Surgeons where a British expert found the elected board of directors was more focused on protecting dentists from complaints rather than on the safety of patients. The new system does away with member-elected directors, creating a new College of Oral Health Professionals that combines oversight of dental assistants, hygienists, technicians and denturists as well as dentists.

Counsellors would likely fall under a new Regulatory College of Allied Health and Care Professions, which is recommended to include psychologists as well as speech therapists, optometrists, dietitians and lab technicians.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Comox rescue squadron flies through poor weather to rescue ill patient near Port Hardy

Just Posted

The boat launch at the Water Street Wharf will be closed Thursday, June 3, 2021 so the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) can work on its pier. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Boat launch closes June 3 for spill response base construction

Parking lot behind Port Boat House will also be affected

San Group owners Kamal Sanghera, left, Suki Sanghera and Paul Deol (from the Langley operation) announce $100 million in investments in their Port Alberni forestry operations on June 2, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
San Group will invest $100M in four forestry-based projects in Port Alberni

Deal includes $50M to start shipping lumber instead of raw logs from Island port

Island Heath has issued an overdose advisory for Port Alberni. If someone has overdosed, administering naloxone can help. File photo
Overdose advisory issued for Port Alberni, Cowichan

Island Health warns of increased number of overdoses

A painting by Sue Thomas. More of Thomas’s work will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre this summer. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre prepares for summer camps

Current exhibit features five female Port Alberni artists

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Numbers staying up in men’s golf

This weekend (June 6) is the four man best ball

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and door of a vehicle after Brothers Keepers member Jaskeert Kalkat, 23, was killed during a shooting in Burnaby on May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expert says lull in Lower Mainland killing, shootings mean B.C. gangs just reloading

‘Gangsters become so hunted that they feel they have to eliminate their rivals before they get killed themself,’ says former Vancouver police Insp. Michael Porteous

Photo courtesy of Captain Ben Collin, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.
Comox rescue squadron flies through poor weather to rescue ill patient near Port Hardy

The fog turned out to be no match for the squadron’s skilled search and rescue technicians

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks in the B.C. legislature, December 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. counsellors won’t get their own regulatory college, minister says

Professional self-discipline groups being reduced from 20 to six

Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)
Trio facing charges after Langley assault are reportedly Hells Angels members

Three men allegedly broke into a property and beat a victim

Emergency Health Services say they received a 911 call June 1 at 3:35 p.m. from a woman who had fallen but was in stable condition at Metrotown SkyTrain station. (Ambulance Paramedics of B.C.)
Ambulance response times in question after B.C. woman waits 1 hour with broken hip

Union president Troy Clifford says B.C.’s poorly managed paramedic staffing system is to blame

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Woman stabbed multiple times outside Island grocery store

Campbell River RCMP seeking public assistance to identify suspect in stabbing

Police have been enforcing a BC Supreme Court injunction against protests on Tree Farm Licence 46 since Monday, May 17. (Nora O’Malley/Black Press Media)
RCMP arrest seven at Vancouver Island old-growth logging blockades Wednesday

Total arrests now at 158 since May 17

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read