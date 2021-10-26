B.C. COVID-19 cases dip to 457 Tuesday, two more deaths

Technician tests personal protective equipment material at a lab at Vancouver General Hospital, the only accredited testing facility in Western Canada. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. public health teams confirmed 457 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, continuing a slow decline in new daily infections as hospital admissions climbed again.

There are 390 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections as of Oct. 26, up 24 since Monday, 155 of them in intensive care, up by six. Two additional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 2,131 since the pandemic began.

From Oct. 18-24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.1% of cases. From Oct. 11-24, they accounted for 76.2% of hospitalizations. More than 90% of eligible adults in B.C. have received a first dose of vaccine and 85.2% have had two doses.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C. to offer third doses of COVID-19 to all eligible people

RELATED: Deadline day for B.C. health workers to be vaccinated

New and active cases by region for Oct. 26:

• 176 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,002 active

• 61 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 670 active

• 83 new cases in Interior Health, 642 active

• 82 new cases in Northern Health, 877 active

• 55 new cases in Island Health, 579 active

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus