B.C. has identified another 77 new cases of COVID-19, including a worker at a senior care home in Coquitlam.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said March 20 the total is up to 348 people, including 22 people who are in hospital. The Dufferin Care Centre is being treated as an outbreak by Fraser Health.

“We know that two dozen health care workers in B.C. have been affected by this virus,” but all are recovering from relatively mild symptoms, Henry said.

more to come…

