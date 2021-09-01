COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Williams Lake. There are more than 100 drop-in or appointment-based clinics operating in the province. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C. COVID-19 cases rise to 785 Wednesday, two more deaths

Interior, Fraser regions still seeing most infections

B.C. recorded another 785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with one additional coronavirus-related death each in the Vancouver Coastal and Vancouver Island regions for a total of 1,818 since the pandemic began.

That’s up from 655 on Tuesday as the province continues to see spread of the Delta variant that has seen daily cases above 500 for recent days. There are 199 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Sept. 1, up from 187 on Tuesday, with 112 of the patients in intensive care, up from 103 in the past 24 hours.

There has been one new outbreak declared in the health care system at Arbutus Care Centre in Vancouver, for a total of 19 active outbreaks in senior care or acute care hospitals. An outbreak at Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook has been declared over after 14 days without a new infection.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate walk-in clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region are:

• 246 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,504 active

• 110 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,042 active

• 266 new cases in Interior Health, 2,299 active

• 94 new cases in Northern Health, 483 active

• 69 new cases in Island Health, 538 active

