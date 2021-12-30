Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix outline holiday season gathering restrictions to reduce COVID-19 infections, B.C. legislature, Dec. 21, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix outline holiday season gathering restrictions to reduce COVID-19 infections, B.C. legislature, Dec. 21, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. COVID-19 cases soar past 4,000 Thursday, hospitalization stable

More than 1,000 higher than Wednesday’s record infections

B.C. public health teams reported 4,383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, as the steep rise in infections continued with the dominance of the more rapidly transmissible Omicron variant.

There are 211 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections as of Dec. 30, up five over the past 24 hours, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reports, with 66 people in critical care. There has been one additional death in the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,420 attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

After booster vaccines were administered across senior care homes and visitors required to be vaccinated, outbreaks in the health care system briefly dropped to zero. But Wednesday there were five new health-care facility outbreaks, at The Oxford Senior Care Home in Abbotsford, Fort Langley Seniors Community, AgeCare Harmony Court in Burnaby, The Waverly Seniors Village in Chilliwack and Detwiller Pavilion, a psychosis unit at UBC Hospital in Vancouver.

Asked Wednesday about the true rate of virus infection spread as the B.C. health care system has reached its maximum of about 20,000 daily tests, Henry said the actual rate is not known but it could be three to four times the rate of positive molecular tests recorded on a given day. That has been consistent since the pandemic began almost two years ago, she said.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: Ontario study finds Omicron variant less severe

RELATED: Omicron surge overwhelms B.C. testing, tracing

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
Manning Park Resort workers report at least 20 cases of COVID-19 among staff
Next story
2 horses named Jack and Jill missing in northern B.C.; owner worries they were stolen

Just Posted

Publisher Anne Pley, right, meets with current and former commercial pilots from the Alberni Valley on Dec. 8, 2021 at Starboard Grill for a book she is writing, tentatively titled Alberni Valley Skies. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Author collects stories of commercial aviation in Port Alberni

A COVID-19 testing centre in Victoria, pictured in October. In a new change, residents who miss calls from Island Health’s COVID booking centre will no longer be contacted again to schedule a test. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)
Island Health halts second calls for COVID test booking, cites ‘unprecedented demand’

Cathy Jensen, seated, from Abbeyfield House and Rosemarie Buchanan, a board member, donate handmade blankets to Capt. Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army. The blankets will go to people who need to keep warm this winter. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Knitters in Port Alberni make warm gesture for those in need

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first