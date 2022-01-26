Work continues at 3 Mile Bridge on B.C. Highway 8, which was washed out or damaged in 23 places in record rain and flooding mid-November 2021. (B.C. transportation ministry photo)

Work continues at 3 Mile Bridge on B.C. Highway 8, which was washed out or damaged in 23 places in record rain and flooding mid-November 2021. (B.C. transportation ministry photo)

B.C. crews aiming for spring for Highway 8 resident access

Working west from Merritt, east from Spences Bridge

Damage to B.C.’s remote Highway 8 along the Nicola River is so extensive that the first task is to build a way in for construction crews and equipment.

B.C.’s transportation ministry issued an update for residents Wednesday as it works to restore resident access to the area, which is targeted for this spring.

Working from both ends of the highway connecting Merritt and Spences Bridge, crews have reached one of the 23 damaged or washed-out portions of the road located 21 km east of Spences Bridge. Single-lane construction access has also been opened 25 km east of Spences Bridge, and another nearby damage site has not yet been reached.

Repairs are underway at 3 Mile Bridge, and despite cold and snow conditions, concrete pouring is complete to temporarily repair Rattlesnake Bridge abutments.

Temporary repairs have also been completed near N’Kwala Recreation Site, a popular spot for camping and launching canoes and kayaks. Rock and dirt fill were used to restore a section of the highway, one of five such repairs that have been completed as of Jan. 26.

RELATED: B.C.’s hard-hit Highway 1 reopens through Fraser Canyon

RELATED: Don’t stop for photos on damaged Coquihalla, drivers told

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature

Previous story
Interior Fraser steelhead face extinction, warn B.C. fishing, conservation groups
Next story
Island family still fighting for changes, 5 years after son’s fentanyl poisoning death

Just Posted

The Riverbend Cafe and General Store on Pacific Rim Highway as it stands today. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Piece of Port Alberni history preserved with the Riverbend Store

Sam Sattar (far left) and Deb Thierstein (far right) of the BC SPCA Alberni-Clayoquot branch accept a donation from Nicole Sendey of the Coulson Group and Shawna Wright from RBC on Jan. 20, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni SPCA wins ‘Trees of Hope’ challenge

After kicking off in 2018, the Kennedy Hill project was originally slated for completion in the summer of 2020 (Ministry of Transportation)
B.C. promising summer finish for troubled Tofino/Ucluelet highway project

After 23 years serving Abbeyfield as its most prominent volunteer, Marlene Dietrich has retired. (PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO DELANO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Marlene Dietrich retires after 23 years with Abbeyfield