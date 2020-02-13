B.C. Dairy Queen allegedly robbed by woman brandishing a hammer

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Mounties in the Columbia Valley are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a Dairy Queen with a hammer in hand.

RCMP said they received a call just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday of a woman who entered an Invermere Dairy Queen holding a hammer and demanding money.

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash, and then got into a car and drove away. No one was injured, Mounties said.

Based on surveillance video, police believe she is a Caucasian female, approximately 50-55 years of age, with medium-to-heavy build and long blonde hair. She was wearing dark clothing, dark running shoes and was carrying a hammer while wrapped in a large yellow blanket.

Anyone who saw anything is asked to call RCMP at 250-342-9292, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robbery

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office
Next story
Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Just Posted

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for Alberni fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

Affordable housing project pitched for Port Alberni

Property needs rezoning first, city planner says

Alberni Valley author organizes writers’ expo

A dearth of venues to sell self-published books led author to create her own

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gertrude Street in Port Alberni

Intoxication was an issue, according to Port Alberni RCMP

Murder mystery comes to Port Alberni’s Capitol Theatre

Shadow of Murder premieres Feb. 21

VIDEO: B.C. officials to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

B.C. Dairy Queen allegedly robbed by woman brandishing a hammer

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Clams, Slurpees and maple syrup: Abbotsford man takes #ShotgunJake challenge to new heights

Tommy Kippes (aka Tommy the Tractor Guy) develops online buzz with videos to honour Jake Virtanen

Dark web drug trafficking was tied to Nanaimo GHB lab, say RCMP

Police arrested three suspects after busting drug processing lab earlier this month

Canada Soccer to hold news conference in Langford amidst speculation of international game

Coach John Herdman and Canada Soccer are looking to play as many matches as possible

Setting a new standard for 106-year-olds

Island woman’s active lifestyle includes a trip to Scotland in the works for May

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting

Suspensions were for setting up sleeping bags in washrooms, theft, verbal abuse of staff, and more

Most Read