B.C. dentists to suspend all elective, non-essential dental work due to COVID-19

Only acute pain, trauma and infection will be treated

Dentists across B.C. will no longer be performing elective or non-essential procedures, the profession’s regulatory body announced Monday afternoon.

The College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia said the move was in line with recommendations from B.C. and federal officials.

In a statement, CEO Dr. Chris Hacker said pre-screening protocols should be developed.

“All [dentists] must perform a thorough pre-treatment risk assessment that includes risk to the patient, to the oral heath care provider and to the greater community before any treatment is undertaken,” Hacker said.

The only patients who will be treated are those with infection, acute pain or trauma, and dentists can refer patients elsewhere if they don’t have proper facilities to stop infection.

That means teeth cleaning, whitening, fillings and regular check-ups are out for the foreseeable future.

The news comes shortly after all attendees of the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver were told to self-isolate due to COVID-19 exposure.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she was “very disappointed” with how the event had been handled.

READ MORE: B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Just Posted

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

Port Alberni gains new police officer with provincial funding

Majority of Port Alberni RCMP officers funded by the city

School District 70 changing its name to ‘Pacific Rim’

Dropping Alberni will be more inclusive to coastal communities, trustees say

Alberni Valley agencies focus on vulnerable citizens as concern over COVID-19 grows

CMHA coordinates efforts so people living in poverty ‘don’t get missed’

Port Alberni, ACRD open joint Emergency Operations Centre to keep ahead of COVID-19

No cases of COVID-19 in Alberni Valley, says ACRD official

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in downtown Nanaimo

Accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday on Terminal Avenue

Libraries on Vancouver Island close due to COVID-19

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s eLibrary remains open

Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Comox Valley school exposed to COVID-19

Island Health sent out statement advising school community of a positive test

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Nanaimo satire website connects community during COVID-19 pandemic

Nanaimo Beacon signs up more than 600 volunteers to help those who are self-isolating

Most Read