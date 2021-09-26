A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

B.C. extends order capping fees charged by food delivery services at 15%

All other fees are capped at an additional five per cent

The province is extending an order that caps food delivery service fees charged to restaurants at 15 per cent.

In a Sunday (Sept. 26) press release, the jobs ministry said that the initial order is being extended under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act and will take effect as of midnight on Sept. 28, when the current order was set to expire. The province will also extend a 5 per cent cap onother related fees associated with use of the service, such as online ordering and processing fees.

Small-delivery service businesses with less than 500 restaurants will still be exempt from the order. Delivery companies also cannot reduce driver pay to make up for the cap on fees.

B.C. initially capped food delivery service fees on Dec. 22, 2020, to help restaurants struggling amid the pandemic.

“This is welcome news for B.C. restaurateurs,” said Mark von Schellwitz, vice-president Western Canada, Restaurants Canada. “During the past 18 months, takeout and delivery sales has become a lifeline for restaurants and will continue to provide a critical revenue stream on our road to recovery. We appreciate the B.C. government listening to our hard-hit industry and extending this measure.”

The order is now set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021, but could be extended depending on the pandemic.

Dine-in is currently permitted in B.C.’s restaurants, but customers must present a vaccine card proving that they have received at least one vaccine dose. As of Oct. 24, two doses will be required for dine-in. Take-out and counter service restaurants do not require proof of vaccination.

READ MORE: SkipTheDishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbia

Previous story
Police seek witnesses after 35-year-old man dies in auto crash near Parksville
Next story
Fishers, experts await details on Ottawa’s latest plan to save Pacific salmon

Just Posted

The 2021 Tour de Rock team rides up Johnston Road in Port Alberni on Sept. 25. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Smaller Tour de Rock team rides through Port Alberni for 2021

Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft Siyay picks up speed as it traverses the Somass River past Victoria Quay on its way from replacing navigational buoys on Sept. 15, 2021. The hovercraft, measuring 28.5 metres long by 12 metres wide, travelled from Richmond, B.C. around the bottom end of Vancouver Island to come up the Alberni Inlet. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Coast Guard hovercraft not a common sight in Port Alberni waters

Tugboats and pod dozers are an integral part of the forestry industry, despite the fact they are marine-based vessels. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
FORESTRY WEEK: Company performs a century of engineering feats

Crews working with the Alberni Valley Community Forest piled waste wood close to the roadside to provide easy access for the public to cut firewood. (PHOTO COURTESY AVCF)
FORESTRY WEEK: Alberni Valley Community Forest sees increased use