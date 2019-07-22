The Queen of Oak Bay. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

B.C. Ferries crew member’s medical emergency causes cancellations on Nanaimo route

One sailing from West Vancouver and one sailing from Nanaimo cancelled Monday

A B.C. Ferries crew member had a medical emergency this morning which has led to two sailings cancelled on the West Vancouver-Nanaimo route.

The 11:05 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay has been cancelled, as has the 1:25 p.m. from Departure Bay.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation,” noted a service notice from B.C. Ferries.

According to earlier social media posts from B.C. Ferries, the medical emergency happened on the Queen of Oak Bay on the scheduled 6:25 a.m. sailing and caused a two-hour delay.

The ferry corporation asks that customers with reservations check in at the terminals “in accordance with the scheduled sailing times” to maintain their reserved status.

For more information, visit http://www.bcferries.com.

