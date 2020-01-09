B.C. Ferries issued a travel advisory Thursday, saying “there is a high probability” that the windstorm predicted by Environment Canada will affect ferries on Friday, Jan. 10. (News Bulletin file photo)

B.C. Ferries warns that storm could cause sailing cancellations

Ferry corporation issues travel advisory for Friday, Jan. 10

A winter storm forecast for Friday could cause problems for ferry travellers.

B.C. Ferries issued a travel advisory Thursday afternoon, saying “there is a high probability” that the windstorm predicted by Environment Canada will affect ferries on Friday, Jan. 10, in the morning and early afternoon.

“If the storm comes through as predicted, B.C. Ferries may have to cancel sailings for safety reasons,” noted the advisory.

Routes mentioned in the advisory include Nanaimo’s Departure Bay to West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay, Nanaimo’s Duke Point to Tsawwassen and Victoria’s Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen. Sailings between the Gulf Islands and Tsawwassen and between Comox and Powell River may also be impacted.

“This weather is expected to continue into the weekend so service may also be affected on Saturday and Sunday,” the advisory notes.

Environment Canada has special weather statements in effect warning of potential snow on B.C.’s south coast on Thursday night and Friday, with a mix of rain or snow forecast across the region. The Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island have the potential for five centimetres of snow on Friday morning, with precipitation turning to rain by mid-day.

Environment Canada’s statement says the storm will also bring strong southeasterly winds over the Strait of Georgia.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Vancouver Island mom loses case on Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Lawyer for Nanaimo mall smash-up driver concerned for client’s mental well-being


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flu hospitalizations see significant drop across Vancouver Island
Next story
U.S. launches investigation into Iranian-Americans held at B.C. border: congresswoman

Just Posted

Salvation Army Kettle Campaign raises $77K in Port Alberni

Requests for assistance rose as forestry strike continued

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Christmas bird count a wash in Port Alberni due to rain

The Christmas Bird Count was held three days after Christmas 2019 in Port Alberni

Port Alberni mom who claimed indigenous smudging ceremony infringed on religious freedoms loses case

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in Servatius case against Alberni school district

EDITORIAL: Totem tourney steeped in tradition

Alberni District Secondary School tournament is so much more than just basketball

ARTS AROUND: Photography exhibit opens a new year at Rollin Art Centre

Photographs by Courtney Naesgaard and John Douglas run until Feb. 8

Single mom loses everything in Port Alberni house fire

Family hopes three cats got out through a back door

Campbell River RCMP drug sting leads to 10 arrests

Another 10 people will likely also face charges

B.C. Ferries warns that storm could cause sailing cancellations

Ferry corporation issues travel advisory for Friday, Jan. 10

U.S. launches investigation into Iranian-Americans held at B.C. border: congresswoman

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapa wrote that a civil rights inquiry has been opened

Flu hospitalizations see significant drop across Vancouver Island

Less than a third of the number of people have been hospitalized due to influenza since last year

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

Most Read