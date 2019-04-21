The Enderby Fire Department rescued three kittens from a yard following a garbage pile fire that got out of hand Saturday afternoon. (Morning Star - file photo)

B.C. fire department rescues kittens

Enderby homeowner not aware kittens in wood pile near garbage pile fire that got out of hand

A trio of three-week old kittens owe one of their nine lives to the Enderby Fire Department in the North Okanagan region.

The kittens were discovered by firefighters during overhaul of a garbage pile fire that got away from a homeowner on Fortune Road, on Splatsin land, Saturday. The fire was called in just before 1:30 p.m.

“The homeowner had lit a pile of garbage, which was in the yard, on fire, left it unattended, the wind came up and sent sparks into the dry grass which surrounded the house and property, and also caught a camper and pull trailer on fire,” said Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter. “The fire was inches away from starting the house on fire when we arrived.”

The cats were discovered later in an old pile of wood in the yard. They were suffering from burned hair, whiskers and feet.

“One of our members took them and will nurse them for a week, then will take them for a checkup,” said Vetter. “At that point, a decision will be made to either take them to the SPCA or the Okanagan Cat Coalition.”

Vetter said efforts to locate the kittens’ mother was unsuccessful, and that the homeowner was not aware of the kittens, nor knew the whereabouts of the mother.


