Pumpjacks pump crude oil near Halkirk, Alta., June 20, 2007. Prospects are looking brighter in the Canadian oilpatch as commodity price increases drive higher profits and afford companies room to offer dividend hikes and share buybacks, but slumping stock prices show that the oil and gas sector remains in the penalty box with investors.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

B.C. gas prices see long-weekend jump, just as inquiry report to be released

Vancouver will see prices as high as 155 cents per litre

Just as B.C.’s utilities commission is expected to release findings from a probe into high gas prices in the province, many Lower Mainland drivers awoke to a three-cent jump at the pumps.

Prices are expected to increase another two cents per litre on Saturday, to as high as 155 cents a litre through the weekend, petroleum analyst Dan McTeague said on Twitter. The jump is likely due to seasonal maintenance at a Washington State refinery.

Outside of the Greater Vancouver area, per-litre gas prices were roughly 141 cents in Victoria on Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com. Meanwhile prices were seen hovering around 125 cents in Kamloops and roughly 132 cents in Williams Lake.

GAS PRICES 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump

The cheapest gas was spotted in Prince George, prices at 110 cents per litre.

Premier John Horgan called for an investigation into soaring costs at the pump in May, after the price of a litre of regular gasoline climbed above $1.70.

The B.C. Utilities Commission report, set to be made public late Friday morning, is likely to focus on oil companies’ refining margins to explain fluctuations in gas prices.

The commission was tasked with investigating possible price fixing and gouging, as well as details in retail and wholesale prices between Vancouver and other North American cities. The report includes findings from a four-day public hearing where a number of major oil companies testified.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Hospice Society earns business facade improvement grant

Community Futures Alberni-Clayoquot, City of Port Alberni contribute to hospice office renos

SALMON FEST 2019: Alberni Valley Tyee Club expecting banner year

For the first time in decades, tyees dominate leader board

SALMON FEST 2019: Stage will be jampacked with entertainment all weekend

Port Alberni’s Tyee Landing will be hopping with music, fishing and family fun

SALMON FEST 2019: Food, fans and fun are the focus of the 48th Port Alberni Salmon Fest

Organizers are hoping to make the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival… Continue reading

Young guns capturing top scores at Alberni Golf Course

The Alberni Golf Men’s Club would like to thank Ace Automotive for… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

B.C. gas prices see long-weekend jump, just as inquiry report to be released

Vancouver will see prices as high as 155 cents per litre

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

19 Wing Comox aircraft declares airborne emergency

Emergency related to an engine issue: no impact to operations occurred

Photographer ID’s two new humpback visitors in Island waters

Lifeforce’s Peter Hamilton thinks whales might be from Hawaii or Mexico

Most Read