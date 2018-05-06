B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Patients struggling with Alzheimer’s in B.C. got a boost on Sunday as the province announced $2.7 million in additional funding for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s First Link service.
“First Link is a crucial program in B.C…. that links people who are dealing with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia with services,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix after making the announcement at Creekside Community Recreation Centre in Vancouver Sunday.
The announcement coincided with the annual Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s, which last year raised around $750,000.
First Link is the first line of support for recently diagnosed patients and currently serves more than 14,500 in B.C.
“When the diagnosis happens, it’s a really difficult moment,” said Dix.
Across B.C., more than 66,000 people struggle with Alzheimer’s and dementia and nearly 5,000 of them are under the age of 65.