Premier John Horgan is joined by Finance Minister Carole James during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The British Columbia government is expected to reveal how it plans to stimulate an economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic today. Horgan and James are scheduled to release details of the $1.5-billion economic recovery plan this afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. government set to release plan to recharge economy after COVID-19 blow

The announcement comes as daily cases of COVID-19 surpass 100

The British Columbia government is expected to reveal how it plans to stimulate an economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier John Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James are scheduled to release details today of the $1.5-billion economic recovery plan.

Last week, James announced the province’s most recent financial numbers from April to June project an economic decline of 6.7 per cent for this year.

She said the budget is forecast to post a deficit of almost $13 billion for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The Opposition Liberals have accused the NDP government of being too slow in responding to the economic devastation of the pandemic, noting other provinces released their plans months ago.

The announcement comes as daily cases of COVID-19 surpass 100 and amid speculation that Horgan is considering calling an early election ahead of next fall’s fixed date.

READ MORE: Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

The Canadian Press

British ColumbiaCoronavirus

The secret life of tadpoles

