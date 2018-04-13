An Arizona family in Sidney, B.C., says they might have to sell their beloved vacation home if the speculation tax rolls out as promised. (Black Press files)

B.C. groups form coalition with ‘Scrap the Speculation Tax’ campaign

Concerned British Columbians launch campaign to Scrap the Speculation Tax

A coalition of B.C. business groups has launched a campaign called Scrap the Speculation Tax to demand that Premier John Horgan and the government reverse their decision to implement a Speculation Tax.

“It is our responsibility to speak up and educate consumers about how the new speculation tax will negatively affect jobs in our community,” said Justin O’Connor, president, Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan.

The coalition includes the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Victoria, Canadian Home Builders Association – Central Okanagan, UDI Capital Region, UDI Okanagan, Independent Contractors of British Columbia, Stop the Speculation Tax Petition (#StoptheSpecTax), Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce and the Peachland Chamber of Commerce.

READ MORE: SOME HAVE HIGH HOPES FOR THE SPECULATION TAX

While the government wants to address housing affordability, the coalition contends that the tax will do the exact opposite. They say it will kill jobs, hurt the B.C. tourism industry and make the housing affordability issue worse.

“We’ve joined this growing coalition on behalf of our many members, and the large group of business people and visitors to the Okanagan who have let us know this tax could be ruinous to their businesses and to their personal plans to maintain a home in Kelowna. New housing stock, vacation properties, downstream retail purchasers by summer and winter visitors – all are threatened by this punitive tax,” said Carmen Sparg, Kelowna Chamber president.

The coalition recommends the B.C. government immediately scrap the Speculation Tax and do the following to address housing affordability: Target real speculators, not long-term homeowners, including many out-of-province residents;

Protect our local tourism-dependent economies, like Kelowna and the South Island;

Reduce the cost of delivering housing units by exempting vacant development land from this tax;

Exempt Canadian and British Columbian taxpayers from this unfair tax measures.

The campaign wants to spread the word about the unfair and ineffective Speculation Tax. Its website allows concerned citizens to learn more and write to their local Member of the Legislative Assembly to express their frustration and concerns.

Previous story
B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers

Just Posted

Extension denied for Third Avenue property owner

‘No substantial construction’ on Port Alberni property

Wilf Taekema promoted to director of engineering and public works

Taekema will oversee the city of Port Alberni’s engineering and infrastructure projects

Cowichan’s Big Stick paying tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Broncos logo adorns Stick, community plans light-up

UPDATE: Highway 4 reopened in Whiskey Creek

Road closed Thursday morning after Hydro lines downed in vehicle incident

Port Alberni ends grant contract for Stamp Avenue path

$200,000 will not be expended for multi-use path

Port Alberni is #HumboldtStrong

Community shows support for Broncos with jerseys

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

B.C.-based airline expands route network

Flair Air announces more routes effective June 15

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers

Helen Jennens is supporting a MP’s calls for the federal government to launch a criminal investigation against the manufacturers of opioids

Trudeau to talk NAFTA with Mexican president, U.S. vice-president while in Peru

Trudeau will aim to advance Canada’s position on North American free trade talks when he meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto

Canadian home sales plunge 22.7% in March

March home sales volume plunges 22.7%, national average price down 10.4%: CREA

‘He was a gift:’ Broncos stats keeper remembered for math, memory, kindness

Brody Hinz was one of 16 people who have died as a result of the junior hockey team’s bus colliding with a semi truck last week

VIDEO: Castlegar hosts emotional vigil for Humboldt Broncos

More than 600 people came out to show support for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus accident.

Most Read