B.C. high school teacher banned for life for sexual relationship with student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation in 2019

A B.C. high school teacher will never again practise in the province, after it was discovered he had a sexual relationship with one of his students.

The man’s name is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, which was implemented back in 2019 when he pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation relating to the same incident.

The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation was first informed about the inappropriate relationship in April 2016, at which point they had the teacher resign from his school district and agree not to practise. The man’s teaching certificate was cancelled in November 2017 after he failed to pay his fees.

In 2019 he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation and in March 2021 he was sentenced.

The teacher later agreed never to practise in the province again.

In their decision posted June 7, the commissioner said the man violated his “privileged position of power and trust,” exploited the student, damaged their physical and emotional safety and lied about what happened.

