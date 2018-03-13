The sun rises over White Rock. (SuzyTucker/Twitter)

B.C. beats 10 heat records

White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Abbotsford were the warmest places in B.C.

It was a (relative) scorcher of a day across the province as 10 communities saw record-breaking temperatures on Monday.

White Rock was the warmest place in the province at 21.7 degrees, beating out a record of 18.3 degrees set in 1965.

Pitt Meadows beat a 1941 record to hit 21.4 degrees and although Abbotsford didn’t crack 20 degrees, 19.8 degrees was still a record high for the community.

Although the Lower Mainland was the hottest area in B.C., the Island heated up as well with Victoria Harbour hitting a record 16.0 degrees, Victoria Airport hitting 16.8 degrees.

In Northern B.C., Bella Bella saw a four-degree record high of 17 degrees, Masset saw a record 15 degrees, Prince Rupert saw 17.5 degrees and the Cassiar area hit 7.3 degrees Celsius.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blizzard warnings up for third nor’easter hitting Northeast
Next story
B.C. receives federal funding to remove abandoned vessels

Just Posted

Harbourview slapped with nuisance status

Apartment building triggers too many police, fire callouts, council says

Vancouver Island connection surfaces to century-old shipwreck

Card game and a bottle saved her ancestor’s life

Port Alberni police seek Mercury Topaz involved in a hit and run

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver

ACRD receives $6 million for landfill

The funding comes from the federal gas tax fund and will be used for organics diversion

Alberni Valley Museum will host summer art show, sale

Artists have until April 27 to submit their entries

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Snowbirds, F-18 set to visit Comox Valley for annual ‘spring training’

Canadian Forces teams will be at 19 Wing Comox for three weeks in April

Crown won’t appeal acquittal of accused in Tina Fontaine case

Prosecutors say hat only errors in law can be appealed when someone is found not guilty

Trudeau: Canada won’t be a back door for cheap steel

Trudeau says measures available to prevent Canada being used as back door for steel

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Most Read