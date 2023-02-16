People walk past carnival game stands below a ferris wheel during the Pacific National Exhibition Fair, in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People walk past carnival game stands below a ferris wheel during the Pacific National Exhibition Fair, in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. introduces $30M fund to support festivals, events over next 2 years

One-time grants come as event organizers cite increased costs, supply chain issues, trouble hiring

B.C. has created a one-time $30-million fund to support festivals and events over the next two years, as many continue to struggle to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham announced the grants Thursday (Feb. 16), noting the challenges organizers have had with increased costs, hiring staff and supply chain issues throughout the pandemic.

Those were some of the issues Vancouver Folk Music Festival organizers cited in January when they said the event may be done for good. Speaking Thursday, the society’s president Mark Zuberbuhler said the province’s offer will help it cover the missing $500,000 it needs to get the festival off the ground. Whether it’ll be enough for this summer is still up in the air.

“We are talking about it, and we think we can do it. We’ll try our best.”

READ ALSO: Short $500K, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival calls it quits, possibly forever

Organizers will have until March 3 to apply for up to 20 per cent of their event budget to be covered, up to a maximum of $250,000. The province said that amount could increase depending on the number of requests it receives.

Applications are open to sporting events, arts and culture events, community celebrations, agricultural fairs and rodeos, and music festivals. To be eligible they must be a pre-existing event and they must be scheduled to happen between April 1, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2024.

Popham admitted the one-time fund isn’t a long-term solution, but said she hopes it gives the industry “a bit of a breather” and a chance to reconsider how they can make future events more financially sustainable.

It’s the second time the province has provided an events fund since the pandemic hit. In 2021, it also handed out $30 million, which it says ended up supporting 682 events.

READ ALSO: No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

READ ALSO: Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

music festivalsTourism

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Average rent in Canada up 10.7% since last year: report
Next story
Apple device sends out 911 alert to RCMP for non-existent crash on Mount Washington

Just Posted

Minnie Paterson’s gold medal is on display at the Alberni Valley Museum for Heritage Week. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Museum presents new exhibit on West Coast heroine Minnie Paterson

The Steadies will be performing at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Feb. 17. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The Steadies bring the party to Rainbow Room in Port Alberni

Lauren Spencer-Smith performs as the musical artist for the ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ during the Feb. 14 episode on CBS. (Terence Patrick Photography)
Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith sings about heartache on ‘Late Late Show’

Siblings Natalie Macey, 3, Jameson, 5, and Parker, 5 all have fun at the children’s activities table at Seedy Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Echo Centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Winter Seedy Saturday draws hundreds in Port Alberni