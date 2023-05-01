Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon answers questions from members of the media following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. introduces exemptions for children, spouses living in 55-plus stratas

Kahlon: amendments will keep promoting seniors’ housing, allow residents to stay in their homes

British Columbia residents who find themselves entangled in new property bylaws because their home has been changed to a 55-plus age restriction now have more protection.

The government brought in changes in November to the Strata Property Act to end all rental restriction bylaws except for those buildings that are designated for residents age 55 and over, prompting hundreds of strata properties to adopt the age restriction.

The B.C. government says it has now expanded the list of exemptions to allow those under 55 to remain at those properties to include their future children, dependants or partners.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says they’ve heard from some people who said they could lose their homes if they have additions to their family.

Kahlon says the amendments to the act will keep promoting seniors’ housing while allowing residents to stay in their homes “even if their family structure changes.”

B.C.’s seniors’ advocate Isobel Mackenzie says it’s an important change that balances the desire of many seniors to live in buildings that focus on creating a senior-friendly environment.

READ MORE: Eby drills down on age-restrictive stratas, municipal targets in new housing measures

