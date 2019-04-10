An electric car charges in B.C. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

All light-duty cars and trucks sold in British Columbia would have to be zero-emission by 2040 under legislation tabled Wednesday.

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says the Zero Emission Vehicles Act aims to fight climate change by phasing out gas powered vehicles.

She says the legislation would set target dates of 10 per cent zero-emission sales by 2025, 30 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2040.

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease.

READ MORE: B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Mungall says zero emission vehicles are part of the government’s $902 million CleanBC program to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 based on 2007 pollution levels.

She says the CleanBC plan includes incentives for zero-emission vehicle purchases up to $5,000 on a new battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and up to $6,000 for a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle.

“British Columbians are eager to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles,” said Mungall in the legislature. “We have the highest per capita adoption of zero emission vehicles in Canada, with over 17,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road, averaging four per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales in 2018.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
31 ducks found dead in Tsawwassen were malnourished
Next story
Canadian research finds steep increase in suicide attempts by children

Just Posted

Partner with a Pro coming up at Alberni Golf Course

Small but enthusiastic group took part in Men’s Club open day

Man wanted for attempted murder arrested by Port Alberni RCMP

Jonathan Patrick Michael Thompson was arrested ‘without incident’

Homelessness still an issue in Alberni Valley despite housing announcements

AVCSI advocates for ‘Housing First’ strategy in Port Alberni

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni art gallery ‘branches out’

New exhibit at Rollin Art Centre will feature two artists

Alberni Valley students walk for water

École Alberni Elementary kids learn about accessible water with hands-on activity

WATCH: Annual Soccer Day jamboree a soggy affair in Port Alberni

Hundreds of kids braved storm to play anyway

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

31 ducks found dead in Tsawwassen were malnourished

Environment Canada says birds died of natural causes, possibly because of poor weather

Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Police watchdog notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Judge admits contested documents into B.C. child bride trial

Crown prosecutors sought the admission of fundamentalist Mormon records into child removal case

Man pulls knife in dog off-leash park in Nanaimo

RCMP want to speak with man who displayed knife when approached by a dog at Colliery Dam Park

U.S. court wrongly took money from 9/11 widow and daughter

The 7-0 decision ends a decade-long dispute between a probate court and Carolyne Hynes

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Most Read