B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. issues first tickets for not checking COVID-19 vaccine cards

3 fines of $2,300 assessed, more coming, minister says

B.C. public safety and police have assessed three fines to bars and restaurants for not checking customers’ COVID-19 vaccine status, and more enforcement is coming, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says.

“I’m aware that there are those who think the rules don’t apply to them,” Farnworth told reporters at the B.C. legislature Monday. “The reality is that most restaurants and establishments are following rules.”

When a complaint comes in to local government staff that businesses aren’t complying, they have a system to follow that starts with education and can lead to $2,300 fines.

“When there is a complaint, they are able to forward those complaints the appropriate authorities, where they are collected and looked at by an interagency body within my ministry that comprises not just the ministry WorkSafeBC., but liquor and cannabis inspectors and others,” Farnworth said Oct. 4. “They assess the complaint and do an investigation. and they can decide on the appropriate level of enforcement. Enforcement for establishments or restaurants could be a $2,300 or loss of the liquor licence, or potentially the business licence.”

RELATED: B.C. struggles to contain COVID-19 in street populations

RELATED: Masks mandatory for youngest students as of today

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Seven-month-old Island puppy needs your help after breaking jaw in dog attack
Next story
Alberta reports slight drop in critically ill COVID-19 patients in hospitals

Just Posted

Jaydon Merritt of the Port Alberni Bombers has the puck poked away by Victoria goaltender Fraser Wyatt during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sept. 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up first franchise win

Phyllis Shaw from Aunties Chumus Indian Tacos cleans salmon (springs) she purchased in order to give away the eggs, or roe, for upsqwii. Shaw and her family operated a popular concession at the Alberni District Fall Fair Sept. 10–12, 2021, that featured a five-pound Indian Taco-eating contest. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Tacos with an Indigenous twist drew crowds to Alberni District Fall Fair

Lighting the way Jeanette Carnell finishes her lantern at the New Horizons Clubhouse prior to participating in the Canadian Mental Health Association’s walk for World Suicide Prevention Day Sept. 10, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Canadian Mental Health Association lights the way in Port Alberni

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students