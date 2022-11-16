B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon speaks at the legislature in Victoria, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Liberal Party officially changing name to BC United

80 per cent of membership voted in favour

When British Columbians head out to vote in the next provincial election, they’ll no longer see the B.C. Liberal Party listed on the ballot.

Instead, they’ll see an option for ‘BC United.’ Party leader Kevin Falcon announced the official name change on Wednesday (Nov. 16), after 80 per cent of the party’s membership voted in favour over three days of online voting.

The party, which is the official opposition in B.C., first announced its intent to rename itself in June during a party convention. Then, 75 per cent of delegates voted in favour of a change.

Party members then suggested 2,000 options over three months, and at the end of September the party announced ‘BC United’ as its front runner.

Speaking Wednesday, Falcon said the change marks the party’s intention to bring together British Columbians “who are united by common principles and values.”

“I want this party to be a big tent party,” he said.

While the name is decided on, the timing of the full implementation is yet to be determined. Falcon said he wants to make sure it is at a favourable time in relation to the next provincial election.

That’s set to run in fall 2024, but Falcon said he wouldn’t be surprised if incoming premier David Eby calls one sooner.

More to come.

