B.C. man arrested after women report disturbing phone calls

Suspect threatened to kill victim’s family if she did not engage in sexually explicit conversation

A man from Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island has been arrested in relation to a series of harassing and indecent phone and video calls made to women across B.C. over a number of months.

The calls occurred between November 2017 and April 2018, in which the suspect calls a woman, identifies her by name and address, and claims he is watching her through cameras he installed in her home. He demands she engage in sexually explicit conversation or her family members will be killed.

In February, it prompted a warning from Mounties, who said several women had come forward to report they had received disturbing calls.

Police said at the time there was no evidence to suggest the caller had installed the cameras. They believed the man was picking up the information about the women through their social media accounts.

The man, who cannot be named as he has not been charged, was arrested on May 16 and released on a promise to appear in provincial court in Surrey.

