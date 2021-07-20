A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

B.C. man charged after camp stove causes fire near Kamloops

Investigators found camp stove had fallen from a post onto grass

  • Jul. 20, 2021 9:50 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A camp stove was the cause of a small fire south of Kamloops along Highway 5A, according to Kamloops RCMP.

The fire started shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Kamloops Fire Rescue and Kamloops RCMP attended the fire, which was burning near Running Horse Ranch Road in Knutsford.

Kamloops RCMP media relations officer Crystal Evelyn said police arrived to find KFR soaking the area and knocking down the blaze.

After speaking to witnesses, Evelyn officers arrested a man nearby and charged him under the Wildfire Act, section 10 (3), which can come with a penalty of more than $1,000.

Further investigation revealed the source of the fire was a camp stove that had fallen off a post and into the grass.

Dry conditions in much of the Southern Interior have led to a fire danger rating of “high” or “extreme,” including around Kamloops.

Read more: Wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: Wildfire prompts power interruption between Oliver and Osoyoos

contact

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Teen girl, 15, dead after being struck by motorcycle in Kelowna
Next story
Jeff Bezos alongside youngest, oldest 2 people to ever reach edge of space

Just Posted

2020 DAY IN YOUR LIFE WINNER —11:12 A.M. Frank Holm, a volunteer with the Alberni Pacific Railway, measures the area where he wants to install a grab bar on a 1909 CN Caboose at the APR’s Roundhouse behind Smitty’s on Third Avenue. Holm has put hundreds of hours into restoring the caboose, which used to sit outside a McDonald’s Restaurant in Nanaimo. (RICHARD SPENCER PHOTO)
July 21 is a Day in the Life of Port Alberni

The Port Alberni Fire Department extinguished a suspicious fire in the 2800-block of Second Avenue on Monday, July 19. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Port Alberni RCMP investigate suspicious structure fire

Workers on the Somass Sawmill site load equipment from the mill onto a flatdeck on Friday, July 15, 2021. A worker on the site said Western Forest Products is moving equipment to other mills it owns. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni looks at options for Somass Sawmill property

Commercial gillnet fisher Ryan Daynes repairs his net from the Lily M. on one of the wharf fingers at Centennial Pier, Port Alberni, on June 24, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Commercial salmon fishers left high and dry over sudden DFO closures