Sisters 4-year-old Aubrey Berry and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day. Their father Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Submitted photo)

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

A Crown attorney suggested that a Vancouver Island father stopped opening mail, paying bills and ignored a Christmas invitation from his sister in 2017 because he had decided to end his life.

Patrick Weir suggested Andrew Berry made no plans for after Christmas because he was going to kill himself on that day.

Berry denied the suggestion at his B.C. Supreme Court trial.

ALSO READ: Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

He’s is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his daughters, six-year-old Chloe Berry and four-year-old Aubrey Berry, in his home in Oak Bay on Christmas Day 2017.

Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark, and the man’s two henchmen visited his apartment several times before the murders.

The Crown has told the jury that it believes Berry killed the girls and then tried to kill himself.

