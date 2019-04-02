Roommates appeared in provincial court after altercation that broke out from dispute over boiled eggs. (Flikr/John Loo)

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

A man was found not guilty of assault after he poured boiling water on his roommate in a dispute over burnt eggs.

Anbo Wang, 44, and Yang, 35, whose first name was not published in court documents, had been living together for nearly a year when on March 13, 2018, the two started arguing over a pot of eggs that Yang left boiling on the stove. The documents did not say where they had been living.

Yang had abandoned the eggs and retreated to his room. Wang later noticed smoke coming from the pot and knocked on Yang’s door. Wang then went outside, while Yang put new eggs on the stove and sat at the kitchen table.

Wang then returned to the kitchen, and this is where the two men’s testimonies differ.

READ MORE: Parents headed to court in college admissions cheating scam

Yang testified that Wang came back in and demanded an apology. Yang said he asked why he would need to do that. He claimed Wang then grabbed the pot from the stove and poured boiling water on him and started hitting the back of his head with it.

Wang, meanwhile, told the court he asked for an apology because the burnt eggs could have started a fire, and that Yang stood up and asked why he should apologize, using explicit language, and then pushed Wang almost into the stove.

In his March 27 decision, B.C. Provincial Court Justice Reginald Harris noted several inconsistencies with Yang’s evidence, such as his testifying in court that Wang threatened to kill him after pouring the water, but not mentioning this in his statement to police.

The judge said he believed Wang meant to protect himself by grabbing the pot when Yang had backed him against the stove, and that his actions were reasonable.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash
Next story
Friends rally for Port Alberni dog owner

Just Posted

Western Forest Products completes sale of ownership interest to Huu-ay-aht First Nations

New limited partnership to be called Huumiis Ventures

Friends rally for Port Alberni dog owner

Jessi Howden hopes four-legged buddy Zeus will be able to hike after surgery

False alarm about fallen skydiver triggers big search near Port Alberni

Red distress flare was reportedly observed near the Beaufort Mountain Range

Port Alberni store owner isn’t laughing over April Fool’s prank

Home Hardware suffers hundreds of dollars of damage at front of store

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

Two police cars collided while heading to the same emergency call in… Continue reading

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

BREAKING: Jody Wilson-Raybould says she’s been kicked out of Liberal caucus

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Most Read