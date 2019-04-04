B.C. man raised more than $450K while pretending to be licensed day-trader: BCSC

British Columbia Securities Commission finds William Wade Furman deceived investors

A Mission man who raised at least $452,000 from investors fraudulently presented himself as a successful day-trader, according to the B.C. Securities Commission.

A decision reached Thursday by the BCSC states that William Wade Furman deceived investors about his status as a registrant, his prior history of success in trading in securities and his use of investor funds when he convinced 10 people to invest close to half a million dollars between April 2012 and June 2014.

Furman incorporated two B.C. companies – Liquidus Holdings Inc. in February 2012 and Liquidus Capital Inc. in June 2012.

READ MORE: B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

He then convinced investors to acquire securities in one or both of these corporations, which dissolved in 2015.

The report indicates that of the $452,000 raised from investors, Furman transferred $229,000 into trading accounts in which he lost most of the money.

The remaining $223,000 was used for purposes unrelated to trading in securities, primarily on Furman’s personal living expenses and loan repayments, the BCSC said.

The decision indicates that Furman deceived investors by providing them with fictitious account statements to show purported returns on investment that bore no relationship to the fact that Furman lost almost all of the funds invested in his day trading.

Of the 10 investors, five testified during the BCSC hearing on behalf of a total of six investors (as one of the witnesses also testified on behalf of a corporation that was one of the investors).

Three of the remaining four investors spoke to commission investigators during the investigation of the matter, and notes of those conversations were entered as evidence during the hearing.

Furman emailed an apology to one of the investors, saying he wished he could talk to all the investors who he “caused such unforgivable pain too.”

He went on to write: “I’m not going to attempt to explain myself, or make excuses for what has happened, cuz ultimately it doesn’t matter nor is it relevant.

“I was responsible for your hard earned money and savings and like a complete idiot with serious mental issues I lost control, blew up and created a ridiculous mess of lies while hurting a lot of people that I cared about.”

The panel determined Furman committed fraud in contravention of section 57(b) of the B.C. Securities Act. He now has until May 9 to respond before the commission decides what kind of sanctions he might face.

Previous story
B.C.’s ‘mosquito guy’ says dry spring could mean fewer pesky biters
Next story
Shawnigan RCMP looking for missing 44-year-old man

Just Posted

Alberni Valley not forgotten by film industry: INFilm

Commissioner for INFilm visited Port Alberni city council chambers last month

RCMP bust reported drug lab in Errington

‘These types of situations are very hazardous for first responders’

Soapbox Derby returns to Lower Argyle in Port Alberni

Little Lightning will take place July 20

Alberni Golf Course men’s club opens with beautiful weather, great golf

Next week will be an open day with prizes for the best gross and best net

Alberni Valley residents to march for watershed protection

Forest March takes place on Saturday, April 6

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

Predators rally with 2 late goals, beat Canucks 3-2

Nashville keeps division title hopes alive

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Municipal staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say B.C. ‘creep catcher’

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township of Langley

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts Shuswap opposition

Chase area residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Most Read