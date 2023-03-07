Creston RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Chad Meszarosi who is wanted on 32 separate charges. (RCMP handout photo)

Creston RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Chad Meszarosi who is wanted on 32 separate charges. (RCMP handout photo)

B.C. man wanted on 32 charges, including escape, assault and theft

Chad Meszarosi was lasted spotted in the Central Kootenays

A search remains ongoing for a man wanted on 32 different charges, according to Creston RCMP.

Police say Chad Meszarosi, 38, is wanted for a wide range of charges that include breach of release order, aggravated assault, assault, firearms offences, uttering threats, driving while prohibited, escape from lawful custody, possessing weapons for dangerous purpose, mischief, forcible confinement, break and enter and theft.

“The arrest of Chad Meszarosi is a top priority for the Creston Detachment,” said S/Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP Detachment Commander.

“The public would be well-served to have Meszarosi back in police custody. We are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Meszarosi. If he is spotted, or his whereabouts are known, please contact the Creston RCMP immediately.”

Chad Meszarosi is described as a Caucasian male standing at five foot nine (175cm), and approximately 180 pounds. He has a stocky build, who is unshaven with brown hair, according to a police description.

Meszarosi was last spotted in the Central Kootenays but is known to travel throughout the Interior of BC.

He was last arrested in December, following investigation into a Creston break and enter at a local business.

According to B.C.’s court record system, Meszarosi has 48 criminal files, dating back to 2003.

If anyone spots Meszarosi, do not approach, and call 911 immediately. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Creston ValleyCrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man fined $7,500 for keeping bear cub in a cage
Next story
B.C. teacher disciplined for telling Grade 3 kids he would ‘rip out’ their vocal cords

Just Posted

Tseshaht First Nation elected Chief Councillor Wahmeesh (Ken Watts) speaks during the Doing it for our Ancestors announcement on Feb. 21, 2023. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Tseshaht First Nation in Port Alberni releases 26 calls to action

Oceanside Generals Evan Dyce falls head first into the shoulder of Port Alberni Zeyd Boltakke. (Michael Briones photo)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers’ season comes to an end after Generals sweep

The ADSS wrestling team poses for a photo at the BC wrestling provincials. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni wrestlers finish 2022-23 season strong at provincials

Port Alberni RCMP Const. Maria Marciano, left, Master Seaman Amver Cinco and Wounded Warrior BC run coordinator Jacqueline Zweng run on Johnston Road on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Emergency responders in Port Alberni welcome Wounded Warriors BC run