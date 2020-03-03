Langford Mayor Stew Young avoided shaking hands with Maryam Monsef, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality at a federal announcment in Langford Monday. He’s taking it as a preventative meausre against the spread of Coronavirus. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

Langford Mayor Stew Young took extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during a recent encounter with a federal minister Monday.

Young and city staff avoided shaking hands with Maryam Monsef, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, during a rental housing announcement in Langford.

“If we don’t shake hands, it’s not meant to say that I don’t like you,” Young said. “As politicians we shake a lot of hands. The idea that it’s rude has gotta stop. It’s okay and it’s not an insult. You don’t have to touch everyone you greet.”

Young said that the City has given recommendations to their staff on how to deal first-hand with the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

A new page on their city website outlines key reminders from the World Health Organization (WHO), which includes washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face and staying at least a metre away from someone who is coughing or sneezing.

READ MORE: Washington state coronavirus that killed 6 not yet showing up in B.C.

ALSO READ: Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Black Press Media reached out to the West Shore municipalities to see how they are dealing with COVID-19 with city staff. View Royal, Metchosin and Highlands say they are following WHO suggestions, but aren’t taking any extra precautions. Colwood was not immediately available to comment.

“I think the risk right now of spreading the coronavirus in our communities right now is low … but it’s reasonable for us to think about [not shaking hands],” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer. “Let’s keep our germs to ourselves right now.”

The ninth case of coronavirus was confirmed in B.C., as announced by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) on Tuesday. The patient is a man in his 50s who recently returned to Canada from Iran.

Currently, he’s in isolation at home with support from public health teams. His case is unrelated to previous cases.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Class action lawsuit filed against largest seniors care provider in B.C.
Next story
Donation dog for the blind stolen from Cowichan grocery store

Just Posted

Rookie bowler ‘strikes it rich’ at Port Alberni bowling alley

Strike it Rich has only been claimed twice before at Rainbow Lanes

Port Alberni places second overall in wrestling provincials

Alberni’s Paige Maher captures third straight provincial title

North Island College unveils draft strategic plan, asks for feedback

Plan looks at next five years of growth, stability for post-secondary institution

Port Alberni’s aquarium and marine stewardship centre in danger of closing

Staff and supporters launching a fundraising campaign

Cockpit recorder inactive in Coulson air tanker tragedy, crash probe finds

Investigation continues in crash of C-130 air tanker

Port Alberni holds peaceful demonstration in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Racial threats kept many Indigenous supporters away, according to one demonstrator

‘We are already working short’: B.C. nurses concerned about staffing amid COVID-19

‘There is no capacity in the system to accept large numbers of patients,’ nurses’ union says

Former PM Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion Canada’s unity is under threat

Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

Donation dog for the blind stolen from Cowichan grocery store

Bolt cutters used in theft

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

B.C. government proposes paid leave for domestic abuse, sexual violence victims

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Most Read