B.C. MP deletes tweet about Canadians returning to work if most COVID-19 deaths are in care homes

Local Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge was elected in October

MP Marc Dalton has deleted a tweet that asks whether it is time Canadians return to work if most COVID-19 related deaths in Canada are seniors in long-term care homes. (screen shot)

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Conservative Member of Parliament Marc Dalton has deleted a tweet asking whether it was time Canadians return to work if most COVID-19 related deaths in Canada are seniors in long-term care homes.

“Most deaths are in care homes where average life expectancy is two years and 65 per cent usually pass in the first year,” the local MP said in a tweet.

Then he questioned whether it is “time to start moving Canada back to work.”

Dalton linked to a story from a national media outlet that reported on signs that parts of Canada might be starting to flatten the curve in the ongoing pandemic.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge MP retweets column on transgender change rooms and ‘bigotry’

The tweet has since been deleted.

But not before many online took notice of Dalton’s comments.

Maple Ridge Coun. Kiersten Duncan said she hopes Dalton issues a formal apology.

“I’m sure it’s embarrassing but deleting a tweet that ironically said RT (retweet) is not enough,” she wrote in social media post.

MP Scott Duvall, the federal NDP’s critic for seniors’ issues called Dalton “shameful,” saying his comments bear similarities to Trump.

[story continues below post]

Dalton was sworn in as Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge in November after defeating Liberal incumbent Dan Ruimy during the Oct. 21 federal election.

The News has reached out to Marc Dalton for comment.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
