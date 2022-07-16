B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. NDP to begin leadership campaign period, new leader to be elected Dec. 3

This comes after Premier John Horgan announced he will not seek reelection

The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December.

A statement issued today says the campaign period will officially start Sunday.

The party says voting will begin in November and the results will be announced on Dec. 3.

This comes after Premier John Horgan announced late last month that he will not be seeking another term in the 2024 provincial election.

Horgan said he will resign as leader in the fall, saying his second bout with cancer left him with little energy for the job.

The party says it has appointed former cabinet minister Elizabeth Cull as its chief electoral officer to oversee the leadership race.

It says the deadline to join as a party member to be eligible to vote in the leadership election is Sept. 4.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Grand Forks councillor running for mayor pardoned for sex offences involving youth
Next story
Quarterly federal carbon price rebates appear in bank accounts with vague labels

Just Posted

Port Alberni Fire Dept. responded to a fire in a back stairwell of the Harbourview Apartments in the early-morning hours of July 13, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Fire Dept. called to Harbourview Apartments for fire in stairwell

A Port Alberni pitcher strikes out a batter for the Ladysmith Lightning on Sunday, July 10. Ladysmith ended up winning the game 11-1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni hosts U15 softball provincials

Alberni Valley Visitors’ Centre Ambassadors Peter Kaegi, clockwise from top left, Bud Munsil, Dawna MacMillan and Ian Staton have met people from all over the world in their volunteer capacity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Ambassadors proud to represent Port Alberni

Declan Fines and Rhys Galloway have been selected to represent Vancouver Island at the BC Summer Games later this year. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni lacrosse players headed to BC Summer Games