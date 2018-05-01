B.C. neighbours fuming after they say tree home to peacocks illegally axed

City of Surrey says it has issued a $1,000 fine, which could rise to $10,000

Local residents Remax realtor Brent Short and school board candidate Cindy Dalglish are upset a homeowner illegally cut down a tree believed to be home to the many peacocks that reside in their Sullivan neighbourhood. (Photo: Amy Reid)

As more than a dozen peacocks wandered Sullivan streets on Tuesday morning, their cries rung out regularly as children walked to school.

Locals say their calls — “eeeiu” — were louder than normal, which they suspect was a show of anger or sadness after a tree the local birds were known to nest in was illegally cut down by a homeowner the day before.

“In the background you can hear the peacocks crying,” said Remax realtor Brent Short, standing next to the dead tree Tuesday morning. “They’re upset because their tree was knocked down, or cut down, by this homeowner. The peacocks have been in the neighbourhood ever since I can remember. We did this subdivision 12 years ago and it’s just been part of the neighbourhood, part of the atmosphere. Nobody complained about them, you get the odd poop on your front lawn but it’s not a big deal. They’re just beautiful and it’s a sad day.”

“I was very upset,” he said of discovering the tree had been felled.

I've seen close to 10 peacocks wandering the streets outside the home where a tree known to be where they nest was illegally cut down. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/B2xQR5FefW — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) May 1, 2018

Another local, school board candidate Cindy Dalglish, was furious the tree had been destroyed.

“A lot of people were really sad last night on our nosy neighbours page,” she said. “A lot of people were talking about how the peacocks were crying as the tree was getting cut down. You can only imagine, if you hear them now being vocal, you can only imagine what it would’ve been like last night. It’s really frustrating that someone in our community feels such contempt toward such a beautiful animal.”

Dalglish shared a photo of the tree on Monday night after it was cut down, which showed peacocks wandering on and around the dead tree.

And on Tuesday morning, several peacocks sat atop the roof of the home.

This is the remnants of a tree that was cut down today, without a permit. You will notice that there are peacocks and peahen surrounding it. What you can't hear is their crying. Someone cut down their home. Without a permit. #SurreyBC @JohnHua pic.twitter.com/osSy3AR9lf — Cindy Dalglish (@CindyDalglish) May 1, 2018

Dalglish, too, stressed that the peacocks were residents of the neighbourhood long before it developed into the residential area it is today.

In fact, she pointed to a Now-Leader story about a peacock nesting on a Sullivan Heights doorstep last summer.

See more: VIDEO: Mama peacock lays four eggs on Surrey doorstep July 12, 2017

“There was a farm owner who, when, the development was coming, took all of his animals except the peacocks. So the peacocks were here with the development. The homeowner absolutely had to have known that peacocks were here. The majority of them lived in the tree he just cut down and the property beside,” she said.

“And you can hear them — they’re still very clearly vocal about what’s going on,” she said as cries rung out. “They are generally vocal in the neighbourhood and I can imagine there’s also a sore spot for this owner in that he’s dealing with droppings of the peacocks and whatnot. But at the end of the day he didn’t have a permit to cut down this tree and so we’re pretty upset not only that he’s taking their home away but that he did it without the approval from the city.”

(Local residents Remax realtor Brent Short (right) and school board candidate Cindy Dalglish pose in front of one of many peacocks that reside in their Sullivan Heights neighbourhood. Photo: Amy Reid)

Surrey’s bylaw manager Jas Rehal told the Now-Leader the tree, in the area of 149th Street and 62nd Avenue, was illegally cut down and a $1,000 fine was issued on Monday night.

“We received a call on this yesterday evening,” said Rehal Tuesday morning. “There is no permit for this (tree to be cut down). An officer has been assigned and will conduct an investigation.”

He added: “We are looking into further legal action against the property owner and the individuals that took the tree down, including looking at fines up to $10,000.”

Asked what type of tree it was, and how mature it was, Rehal said “that is being assessed right now.”

Dalglish called on the city to hand out stiffer fines.

“A thousand dollar fine? Not cutting it for me,” she said. “I think the maximum fine is $120,000. You know, I don’t want to see him go bankrupt and lose his home over it but at the same time, I want there to be a precedent — that you just can’t come and along and cut nature out of our communities.”

The Now-Leader visited the home on Tuesday morning and knocked on the door to speak with the homeowner, but the knocks went unanswered.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

