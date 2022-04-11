Kimberley’s Centre 64 arts centre has needed roof and truss replacement since 2019, and is among 57 projects receiving federal and provincial infrastructure funds this year. (Kimberley Bulletin)

Kimberley’s Centre 64 arts centre has needed roof and truss replacement since 2019, and is among 57 projects receiving federal and provincial infrastructure funds this year. (Kimberley Bulletin)

B.C., Ottawa announce 57 recreation projects in province

Federal funds require Indigenous consultation on each facility

The B.C. and Canadian governments are funding 57 recreation projects across the province, with 13 of them led by Indigenous people and the remainder subject to the consultation of local Indigenous communities.

B.C. projects include a community centre with cultural displays, a gym and fitness room for the McLeod Lake Indian Band in B.C.’s central interior. Others include rehabilitating a former municipal office in Elkford as a community centre, building a year-round swimming pool in the District of Kent, upgrading forest trails at Quesnel and building a 3.5 km pathway in Port Alberni.

Federal funds are now contingent on consultation with Indigenous people for all projects. B.C. Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen said for smaller communities, the federal-provincial program now allows some projects to be completed without a local government contribution.

Some of the projects are much-needed repairs to keep municipal buildings functioning. The Fort St. James arena is being retrofitted for operational and accessibility needs, with $1.2 million from Ottawa and $1.7 million from the province. Kimberley’s Centre 64 arts centre has needed roof and truss replacement since 2019, and it receives $94,634 from the latest federal budget and $59,146 from the province to go along with $82,805 from local taxpayers.

A full list of the projects and funds from each level of government is here.

